Bossip Video

TV One’s Award-Winning Show ‘UNCENSORED’ Continues with Taye Diggs this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/9C!

Taye Diggs graced our big screens with his chocolate skin back in 1994 when he made his debut in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and was instantly labeled Black film’s heartthrob. He shared the screen with greats such as Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Sanaa Lanthan and many more.

He talks about seeing Tyson Beckford in magazines and commercials and feeling like he finally saw a true representation of himself.

Seeing Tyson Beckford in the magazines, dark skin, shaved head, muscular. That look gave me something to strive for. You didn’t see a lot of that coming up. I really feel like I owe him and I remind him all the time.”





Play



While some were calling him the black heartthrob, others were labeling him a white boy. Taye Diggs expresses that the sentiments were painful but eventually he learned habits to not feel less then.





Play



Airdates of TV One’s upcoming new episodes of UNCENSORED are:

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (April 3)

Cee-Lo (April 10)

Erica Campbell (April 17)

Trina (April 24)

TV One’s UNCENSORED: Taye Diggs airs on Sunday, March 27th at 10 PM ET/9c. Will you be tuned in?