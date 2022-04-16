Bossip Video

While we’ve only gotten to witness small snippets of North West’s personality over the years, all signs point to the 8-year-old being a relentless troll toward her own mother.

North, once again, teased her mom, Kim Kardashian, when the reality star showed off some freshly picked fruits and vegetables from her home garden on Friday, April 15.

In a video posted the SKIMS mogul posted to her Instagram Stories, Kim gave fans a look at her crops, which included carrots, kale, leeks and beets.

“You guys, we got some veggies and fruits from our garden,” Kim–who shares North, sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West–in the video. “How cute!”

While the lawyer-to-be was clearly excited to have so much fresh produce, her daughter had to burst her bubble, delivering the opposite reaction.

Off-camera, North replied, “They look disgusting.” “They do not look disgusting!” Kim quickly responded. “They’re fresh veggies and fruits, and we’re gonna make some amazing things this weekend with them.” The reality star went on to add, “You don’t think the Easter Bunny needs carrots?”

Over the video, Kim highlighted her eldest daughter’s honesty, writing, “Thanks North.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time KimYe’s firstborn called out her mom, with Kardashian telling stories about her toughest critic in multiple recent interviews.

During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, Kim re-told a story about North’s hatred for their simplistic house, saying she pokes fun at it on purpose to get back at her mom.

“My kids probably hate me,” she said about her minimalistic house. “Like, North will say, ‘Your house is so ugly! It’s all plain, it’s all white!’ She thinks it really gets to me. I’m like, ‘It’s your house too!”

Hey, at least she’s honest!