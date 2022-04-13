Bossip Video

Hulu’s The Kardashians is scheduled to make its highly anticipated premiere on April 14, and the first episode of the family’s new reality TV series will reportedly kick off with a bang.

Thursday’s show will take viewers into the shocking moment Kim’s 5-year-old son Saint discovers an advertisement on Roblox promoting unreleased “graphic scenes” from her infamous sex tape with former boyfriend Ray J.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Saint casually laughs about the ad after showing it to Kim during a family barbecue gathering, obviously unaware of its content.

One scene reportedly shows Kim chatting with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian about pursuing legal action to stop the scandalous tape from circulating.

“It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was going to be a new sex tape coming out,” Kardashian explained in the episode. “Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. But I died inside.” “I’ll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point,” Kim tells her lawyer Marty Singer, the publication noted.

She also flat out said she’d “burn them [the people behind it] to the f***** ground.”

“I don’t want it to be copied. I have four f*******kids. I can’t go through this again!” the SKIMS founder continues in the scene. “This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time….I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f******ground.”

Yikes!

The Daily Mail added that Kanye will also reportedly appear in Thursday’s riveting episode. One scene captures Kanye consoling his ex-wife over the phone as she breaks down about the issue.

“I almost died when Saint thought it was funny,” the 40-year-old tells the Donda hitmaker in the forthcoming episode. During a confessional, Kim reflects on her ex-husband’s words of encouragement.

“Kanye was like, listen you have the power, nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about public perception. you know who you are,” she adds.

Kim K Vs. Wack 100

If that legal action is indeed brewing it sounds like it will be against Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 who back in September alleged that he had obtained “more graphic” footage from the salacious sex tape on a podcast, although Kim’s lawyer claimed the rumor was bogus.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Singer told Page Six in a statement. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Ray J also shut down the second sex tape hearsay, noting how he wanted to set a positive example for his children.

“This ain’t cool — I been staying off the Raydar — Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving,” the “One Wish” singer wrote on social media. “How can I show growth and maturity if this kind of stuff keeps happening?”

….although he did appear to support Wack 100’s new podcast back in March.

Shady much?

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in January, Kanye claimed that he retrieved the alleged sex tape from Ray J’s laptop and showed the damaging video to Kim personally.

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” the Chicago native added. “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

While a spokesperson for Kim confirmed the existence of the laptop, the source further denied there being unseen sexual footage on the device and added that there was “only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

This is just so messy!

Wack 100 has since responded to Kim and her lawyer’s legal threats on Instagram and he’s alleging that she’s “using the Black man to promote herself.”

“Dam now I’m confused .. 1st @kimkardashian attorney says I’m lying this doesn’t exist,” wrote BlueFace’s manager. “2nd Now @kimkardashian is saying she’s blocking us releasing it so now I guess she’s admitting her & her team has been lying. 3rd. Her husband @kanyewest went on @theonlyjasonlee show and told the world me & @rayj delivered this footage to him in which he personally gave to @kimkardashian. 4th You accuse @kanyewest for going to the Internet when his issues are real life but your going to the Internet is based on 1 thing 👇🏾 USING THE BLACK MAN TO PROMOTE YOURSELF …. THE JIG IS UP YOU’VE JUST EXPOSED YOURSELF.”

The Kardashians begins streaming April 14 on Hulu.