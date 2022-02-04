Bossip Video

Kanye West is hard at work on the follow-up to last year’s album DONDA amid some co-parenting pettiness happening on social media.

The rapper, 44, even revealed via a friend’s Instagram that until the album is done he will be taking his kids to school and working on said album without a phone. For the most part, Kanye has stuck to that plan and we’ve only seen one break in the pattern and that was Ye letting us know to stop asking him about NFTs.

Today, Ye is once again breaking his no phone policy but this time it’s involving his daughter North West. Kanye is in the middle of a divorce from his wife and muse Kim Kardashian. Along with that, he’s spoken out on Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, and he and Kim’s daughter North West having Tik-Tok.

This is something he mentioned a few times in his interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. It is pretty understandable as most families are terrified of their kids having social media so the superstar dad could be worried about his superstar daughter’s safety.

“Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing and it happened again,” said Ye. “So I feel like there’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this, like, ‘crazy’ narrative. Because to say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”

North has a Tik-Tok with Kim and already has amassed over 5 million followers and the account bio states that it’s managed by an adult, not North herself.

Despite that, the rapper is still displeased.

Unfortunately for Ye, he’s not the only one displeased. His estranged wife Kim Kardashian is pretty pissed and she’s urging Kanye to stop airing out his issues on social media.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” said Kim via a statement to shared to her InstaStory. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness.” “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

She also ended with this pettiness;

“Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

OUCH.

What do YOU think about Kim clapping back at Kanye’s TikTok angst?