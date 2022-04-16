Bossip Video

Fabolous gets approached by police while in his car doing a live interview with Jim Jones.

Jim Jones is one of the many personalities making content for Revolt TV. Jim does a bit of everything from rapping, to making Vintage Frames shades, and even giving us our weather reports. Jimmy is also well connected and you never know who he will tap to join in on his content if you never watched him you are missing out, he’s hilarious. Recently Jim was doing a remote live interview with Fabolous and Jim was in the studio while Fab was parked in his Rolls Royce.

During the interview, the two are sharing a laugh when you see Fab look to his left like he’s being approached. All of a sudden you hear the police questioning Fab. The officer asks what he’s doing sitting there and that someone reported the car not having any plates. Fab responds he’s pulled over to do an interview. Jim quickly pivots to end the interview with Fab to not cause anything to escalate. Fab hops off the interview and Jim reminds viewers that money doesn’t matter it is forever about skin color. You can watch the full clip below and see how quickly things went down.