Rapper Fabolous has met his grandson and he’s truly enamored it appears.

Back in May, Fab’s 24-year-old step-daughter welcomed her baby boy, Essex Williams Wright. The baby boy’s father, rapper IG Herbo, and Taina have both since shared intimate pictures of their newborn son on Instagram. Earlier today, Fab shared the news with his followers that he’s finally met their newest family member.

The also rapper added that he’s adopted the preferred title of “FabPa.”

Met my grandson Essex.. the newest member of THE FAMILY 🖤 @essexwilliamwright

#Fabpa

Back in October 2020, Fab welcomed a new baby with 39-year-old wife Emily B, a girl they named Journey Isabella who has already met her new nephew according to a video shared by grandma over the holiday weekend. The babies wore matching Fourth of July outfits as the proud grandma took the video of them before baby Essex got fussy.

Too cute!

we can already picture all of the matching baby outfits now! Aren’t they adorable?