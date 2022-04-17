Bossip Video

G Herbo and Taina Williams celebrate baby girl with pink umbrella themed shower.

Back in December G Herbo and Taina Williams announced that they are expecting their second child together. The news came a year after the two announced their first pregnancy, with baby boy Essex in December 2020.

G Herbo wasted no time buying his unborn daugher presents and matching Chanel bags for the baby and Taina. The gifting for baby girl continued into this weekend as friends and family came together to celebrate the pair’s first daughter.

G Herbo and Taina put on their best attire and stepped out in a baby pink half shoulder dress with feathers on one side. G Herbo on the other hand popped out in a hot pink suite with fresh all white air force ones.

The entrance to the shower was extravagant with different shades of pink umbrellas hanging from the ceiling. Guests were requested to wear shades of pink and the couple took several photos in front of an array of pink florals and a white arch.

The couple have been together since 2018 and in that time G Herbo and Taina have become one of social media’s most popular couples. Taina is no stranger to the spotlight though as she’s the stepdaughter to rapper Fabolous.

The pair anxiously awaits the arrival of their baby girl to complete their beautiful blended family.