One Big Happy Family: Taina Williams And G Herbo Celebrate Baby Boy With A Chic Baby Shower

Baby boy no. 2 for G Herbo is on the way and soon-to-be mom Taina Williams is prepping for his arrival! The beautiful couple celebrated with a chic, boho-style baby shower overlooking the city of Los Angeles.

Taina set the tone of the shower by gracing her family and friends in a nude, off-the-shoulder, long, and flowy dress. Sis was giving class, elegance, and beauty all in one! Everyone in attendance dressed in similar shades of nude and event planners decked the infinity pool and rooftop with pretty Pampas floral arrangements.

The rooftop was not only aesthetically pleasing and romantic but it was set up perfectly to take Instagram-worthy moments. You know it’s a bomb baby shower once you start trending on Twitter.

Big brother to be, Yosohn who just turned 3, walked around excited, dancing, and like he owned the place. We already know he’s going to be a great big brother!

Taina’s stepfather Fabolous was also on hand for the celebration alongside Taina’s mom Emily B who cradled her bump for a photo.

Back in January, the couple announced the news that they were expecting and revealed the baby’s gender in April.

Taina also wrote a sweet and special note to her baby boy.

“ I can’t promise you that dark clouds will never hover over our lives or that the future will bring us many rainbows. I can’t promise you that tomorrows will be perfect or that life will be easy..

I can promise you my everlasting devotion, my loyalty, my respect, and my unconditional love for a lifetime. I can promise that I’ll always be here for you, to listen and to hold your hand, and I’ll always do my best to make you happy, and make you feel loved. I can promise that I’ll see you through any crisis and pray with you, dream with you, build with you, and always cheer you on and encourage you. I can promise that I’ll willingly be your protector, your advisor, your counselor, your mom, your friend , your everything. I promise you.”

G. Herbo and Taina look madly in love and from the looks of it have been through thick and thin, so good luck to them and their future family!