Patrick Lyoya’s Police Shooting Death Sparks Protest And Accountability Demands

Grand Rapids Police Release Video Of Officer Shooting That Killed Patrick Lyoya

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

BOSSIP has been covering the shooting death of 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya and the subsequent aftermath for the past week and with each day the story is beginning to make headway in the national media. The intensity of the calls for justice has increased exponentially since the Grand Rapids Police Department released an excruciatingly detailed video of Lyoya being shot in the back of the head while he was face down with the yet-to-be-identified officer kneeling on his back.

Protest in Grand Rapids over the killing of Patrick Lyoya

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

We have watched the video and it is beyond disturbing and acutely infuriating. Despite the wrestling match that Lyoya got into with the officer, at no point was the officer in mortal danger. If this was a bar fight and one party shot the other in the back of the head, that person would be arrested, charged with murder, and likely held without bail. Instead, this cop is being protected and paid.

Grand Rapids Community Protests Against Police Department Over Officer Shooting That Killed Patrick Lyoya

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Rev. Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy at Patrick’s funeral this Friday morning.

According to MLive, law professors like the University of Pittsburgh’s David A. Harris are pointing out what many people have said over the years about police officer’s reckless decisions to engage a suspected criminal.

“You have their vehicle right there,” Harris said, noting the officer could have identified Lyoya by searching the vehicle identification number.

Grand Rapids Community Protests Against Police Department Over Officer Shooting That Killed Patrick Lyoya

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Protests are ongoing and the people are not going to let up. Patrick’s mother, Dorcas Lyoya, spoke to the Detroit Free Press last week about why she sought asylum from the Congo in America and it only adds another level of heartbreak to a story that has no shortage of it…

“They told us that in America, there’s peace, there’s safety, you’re not going to see killing anymore, that it was basically a safe haven,” Dorcas Lyoya said during an interview through a translator Thursday.

It’s a damn shame the way that Amerikkka has fooled all these folks into thinking that this “land of the free” is free for all people…

 

