‘Real Life, Real Love’ Exclusive: Listen To DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Detail How He Earned Her Trust Back After Infidelity

Have you ordered your copy of ‘Real, Life, Real Love: Life Lessons On Joy, Pain and the Magic That Holds Us Together’ yet?

The book details how Raashaun (aka DJ Envy) and Gia Casey met as two teenagers attending the same high school in Queens and have continued their love story for an astounding 27 years ( they’ve been married for 20!). In ‘Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together (Abrams Image; April 19, 2022; U.S. $26.00; Hardcover), the Caseys explore the entire chronology of their love story with remarkable vulnerability, searing honesty, and a lot of humor. Speaking of which, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the audiobook version of ‘Real Life, Real Love,’ that we’re excited to share with you today.

The Caseys have remained together through Raashaun’s growing celebrity, a devastating (and very public) cheating scandal, and the births of six children. Now, more than a quarter of a century into their relationship, they are stronger and more committed to each other than they’ve ever been, and their fans are clamoring to know how they’ve done it. In the audio clip below, Gia and Raashaun talk about the ‘New Deal’ they had to strike in order to move forward with their marriage even stronger than before.

What do you think about what they had to say? It was really interesting to hear Envy open up saying that he used his failure as an opportunity to become the man and husband he always wanted to be!

‘Real Life, Real Love’ is a riveting narrative about how to grow together, an aspirational guidebook for people who seek the same unconditional love in their relationships, and an in-depth look at how to remain equals after being thrust into the public eye.

