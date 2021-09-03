Bossip Video

How cute are the Casey crew?

Now the name DJ Envy definitely makes sense, because the ballin’ Breakfast Club co-host stays on a fly vacation with his beautiful family!

The Casey crew just wrapped up a COVID-safe family summer vacation in Mexico this week. Envy and his 7-month pregnant wife Gia Casey, and their children Madison (19), London (8), Jaxson (7) and Brooklyn (who just turned 5) spent an entire week relaxing in a three-bedroom oceanfront suite at the luxurious Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, a AAA Four-Diamond luxury resort in Nuevo Vallarta. The resort is known for its Hacienda-style suites, impeccable service, and gilt-edged amenities that redefine luxury travel.

DJ Envy and Gia shared a romantic stay (organized by TravElite Getaways) at Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, where they got massages and relaxed at the resort’s world-class European-style Tatewari Spa. Envy enjoyed a hot stone massage, while wife Gia got pampered with a pregnancy-safe prenatal massage and facial.

In addition to personalized butler service throughout their stay, the family lounged together by the pool, were VIP at the Rhythms of the Night dinner show, and dined at La Casona Restaurant, the eclectic Mexican steakhouse at Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit. They also checked out the Teppanyaki show at Yashinoki Japanese Restaurant, located next door at sister property Villa del Palmar Flamingos. During their vacay, the family celebrated daughter Brooklyn’s 5th birthday with a personalized birthday cake and private dinner on the beach.

They’re definitely the definition of family goals.

