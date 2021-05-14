Bossip Video

DJ Envy’s got a special announcement about his anniversary, his wife, and his self-proclaimed “weak pullout game.”

The “Breakfast Club” host excitedly announced Thursday that he and his wife Gia Casey are marking not only 20 years of marriage but also expecting another child, their sixth!

“What do I get my wife who has everything for our anniversary???? A BABY!!!!! ♥️ #TheCaseyCrew6 #pulloutgameweak #supersperm #babyshowereveryyear #TheCaseyCrew20,” Envy captioned a sonogram photo.

Gia also posted a sonogram picture confirming her pregnancy and noted that she’s especially happy for the big news in the wake of her mother Norma Grante’s May 4, passing. She also noted that this time 20 years ago she was three months pregnant with her first baby and she’s now three months pregnant with her sixth, the couple’s last.

“20 years ago today, I was three months pregnant with our first child Madison. And here, 20 years later, and on our 20th wedding anniversary, I am three months pregnant with our last… ✨🙏🏽✨ Happy Anniversary to the absolute love of my life @djenvy… You have given me the greatest gift of all…💫 This past week has been a truly emotional one… But today, my mother gives me the strength to smile, despite my sadness…”

She also added that she doubts all of this is a coincidence and thinks her baby, “one they’ve been trying to have for years”, is a girl.

“We conceived this baby naturally and in HIS timing. At 12 weeks pregnant, and on our anniversary, we found out that our baby is a healthy one🙏🏽💕. If I’m being honest, I don’t think that this is a coincidence… Call me crazy, but I think it’s a girl…💕 I would love to have a little Norma running around… Hi Mommy 👋🏽🕊 #TheCaseyCrewJustGotBigger #HappyAnniversaryPook ♥️ #May13 #2001.”

How special is that?

The Caseys have been open about wanting to expand their big beautiful family. In 2019 the couple shared on their podcast that they were trying for their sixth child and used an ovulation kit, intrauterine insemination, and in vitro to try to conceive. The couple ended up conceiving naturally but sadly lost the pregnancy at seven weeks.

Now their sixth and final Casey kid is on the way and they’re clearly ecstatic.

Congrats to the Caseys!