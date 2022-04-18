Bossip Video

Aaliyah Gayles Shot Numerous Times At Las Vegas House Party

It was a very bloody week in America last week and unfortunately, the violence didn’t see an end just because the week did. According to ESPN, a highly recruited high school hooper named Aaliyah Gayles was shot multiple times while at a house party in Las Vegas.

There aren’t a whole lot of details as to what transpired at this time. Initial reports state that there was a fight that broke out and 4 people were wounded as a result of the gunfire.

Aaliyah’s father took to Twitter to ask for prayers and support for his 18-year-old daughter who had two emergency surgeries Sunday morning. She along with the other 3 victims are expected to survive.

Earlier this year, Gayles, who is the eighth-ranked women’s basketball recruit in the class of 2022, committed to USC prior to the retirement of coach Mark Trakh. After changing her decision, she again committed when Lindsay Gottlieb was named Trakh’s successor.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN on Sunday night. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

We will keep you updated with any new information that comes out about Aaliyah or the criminals who committed this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims.