Lil Durk and India Royale exchanged fire with intruders trying to breaking into their home in Georgia.

Earlier this week, we reported rumors that police allegedly raided Lil Durk’s mansion in his gated community in Georgia over a shootout near or at his house. Details were scarce at the time, but something clearly had happened and though Durk was safe, he didn’t rush to the internet to address anything.

Thanks to TMZ, we now know a shootout did happen in his home with intruders, Durk, and his boo India Royale going full Bonnie and Clyde in a shootout to defend their home.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation … the rapper and his girlfriend, India Cox, were the victims of a home invasion and aggravated assault this past Sunday a little after 5 AM.

Law enforcement tells us several unidentified individuals entered Durk’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton — about an hour outside Atlanta — and a shootout ensued.

The GBI says Durk and India discharged their firearms, but they were not injured during the incident.

It’s unclear exactly how many people allegedly entered the home, but cops are asking for tips from the public in the case as part of the investigation.

Luckily, nobody was hurt and it’s great the couple were fast-acting in defended their home. Durk’s neighbors seem to not be buying the story of him being the victim and blaming his past criminal history, which is racist, but…it’s Georgia. DJ Akademiks initially broke the story and received the neighbor’s complaints from his source–you can listen to him read and break down the neighbor’s issues below.