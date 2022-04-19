Bossip Video

Bre Tiesi is showing off her growing belly as much as she can before she welcomes her child with Nick Cannon.

The former Wild N’ Out girl, who is pregnant with Cannon’s eighth child, posed alongside the comedian for maternity shoot this week, stripping down to show off her growing bump in all its glory.

The black-and-white photos show Tiesi wearing nothing but an open trench coat and a pair of thigh-high boots, leaning back on a leather chair as Cannon looks over. In some photos, Nick cradles Bre’s tummy, and in another, the happy couple stare into one another’s eyes with huge smiles on their faces.

“Maternity but make it fashion,” Tiesi wrote in her caption, showing that she wanted to go the unconventional route with her maternity shoot.

Two weeks ago, the mom-to-be stripped down even more for a photoshoot, posing nude in more black-and-white photos. She paired these intimate shots with a heartfelt caption, letting her son know just how much he’s already changed her life.

“My son.. you have already changed everything about me mentally, physically and spiritually,” she wrote. “I had no idea how much I needed you. You were the final puzzle piece. I will love you for eternity.”

This will be Bre Tiesi’s first child and Nick Cannon’s eighth. The actor has twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden ‘Sagon’ and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby de la Rosa, and Zen with Alyssa Scott,. Sadly, Cannon and Scott’s son passed away last year due to severe health issues.

A few weeks back, the 30-year-old model and real estate agent sat down with E! News’ Daily Pop to talk about her unconventional relationship with the actor and comedian.

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship. Everything is so supportive and positive,” Tiesi explained, noting how she and Cannon have had “a long history” for “almost a decade.”

Tiesi revealed that while she has dated other people in the past, something has always made her “come back” to the Wild N’ Out creator.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” Tiesi admitted. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people…’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”