Nick Cannon and his ex-girlfriend Jessica White seem to be getting along again.

According to a Page Six spy, the father of eight — who has five baby mamas in total — was spotted at Upper East Side stripper venue Sapphire 60 with his ex-supermodel boo Jessica White.

Jessica White & Nick Cannon Arrived NYC Strip Club Together

The Page Six insider says the duo arrived together for the club’s “Sin Sundays” party. Nick Cannon apparently spun some records at the DJ booth before joining Jessica at their table.

“They came together, and they had a table. They were in a great mood, hyping up the crowd,” a source at the club told Page Six.

Reportedly, the exes “took pictures together,” courtesy of celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez.

Jessica White Accused Nick Of Bad Behavior In The Past

In January of 2020, Jessica accused Nick of hiding that he was having a baby with Brittany Bell, the mother of his two kids, Golden and Powerful Queen Cannon. Prior to the surprise pregnancy news, Nick and Jessica dated on and off since 2015.

In 2021, White said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that she found out about Bell’s pregnancy through Instagram while she was still living with Nick. Jessica also alleged that Brittany Bell knew she suffered a miscarriage two weeks prior to announcing that she and Nick were expecting their child.

The model also claimed that Nick ultimately “didn’t value” her during the relationship.

We guess this is all water under the bridge now.

White previously told fans in Hollywood Unlocked’s comments that she still supports her ex despite fan criticism.

“Oh you guys are so fiesty. It’s the same comments all the time,” wrote White. “‘I’ll never be his baby momma because I’m not his type, he played you, why are you taking up for him, he don’t want you girl!’ I understand we live in a world where it’s popular to hate your ‘ex’ but I’m not nor will I ever be that girl,” White wrote. “I’m sorry if my ability to show kindness bother you. … I just know Nick deserves more credit as an artist than he gets. That’s all!” she added. “Now I’ll leave you all back to saying how stupid I am for not being in the comments and dogging him.”

Maybe she’s just once again being a supportive friend—or maybe it’s something more.

Are YOU here for Nick Cannon and Jessica White possibly rekindling their romance or do you think she should “Stannup” [Stand Up]?