Patrick Lyoya Independent Autopsy Report To Be Released

Patrick Lyoya‘s death at the hands of a yet-to-be-identified Grand Rapids Police officer is not going to be allowed to go unchallenged. The Lyoya family, attorney Ben Crump, and world-renowned pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz will be releasing their findings after conducting an independent autopsy according to The Detroit Free Press. There will be a press conference today so that the public can be fully aware of what actually happened.

Spitz “will provide details about Lyoya’s official cause of death, his physical state leading up to his murder and information and manner on his life expectancy,” a news release said.

This is not Dr. Spitz’s first high-profile case by any means. He worked on the O.J. Simpson case, as well as the Casey Anthony case, the Jon Benet Ramsey murder, and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He knows exactly what he’s looking for and exactly what it means when he finds it.

We will be keeping a close eye on this announcement and any other details that come to bear regarding what appears to us to be cold-blooded murder.