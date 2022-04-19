Bossip Video

Kid Cudi addresses the upcoming collaboration on Pusha T’s album featuring Kanye West and says it’ll be the last collaboration ever with him and Ye.

Pusha T’s upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry, is set to release this Friday, but yesterday, the album was prematurely leaked to the internet. There’s no word on how the album leaked, but fans were instantly happy to see a track on the album called “Rock N’ Roll.” The song features Kanye West and Kid Cudi, formally known as, Kids See Ghost. The track surprised fans as Cudi and Ye have had a very public feud this year.

In February, Kanye took to Instagram to announce that Cudi wouldn’t be on his DONDA 2 project, even after his standout verse on “Remote Control pt. 2.” The reason for Cudi’s exemption was his friendship with Skete aka Pete Davidson. Cudi responded to the Instagram post and let everyone know what his stance was.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahahaha,” Cudi said. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother.”

While fans were excited to see him and Ye on a track together, Cudi didn’t let the hope for future collaborations get out of hand. He took to Twitter to let everyone know that would be the last time anyone would hear them together. You can read his tweet below.