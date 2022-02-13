“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you-know-who,” West wrote in the now-deleted post. “We all speak in Billie language now.”

In response, Kid Cudi took to the comments to throw his own shots, writing, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f****** dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for brother.”

After that, the rapper took to Twitter to continue his thoughts, claiming him and Kanye discussed his Pete Davidson connection just a couple weeks ago.

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” he wrote. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.” At the same time, on Instagram, Kanye continued posting, uploading a photo of him and Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts album cover and writing, “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.” He also included a slide with a photo from the time he went to dinner with Kid Cudi, Timothee Chalamet, and Pete Davidson, putting a red C over the comedian’s face. After that, Ye continued to express himself by posting some memes, making the Captain America: Civil War poster into a representation oh his current situation. Mr. West put him, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future on one side, fighting against Pete Davidson, Kim K, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift. “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” he wrote in his caption. While he’s been friends with Kanye for much longer, Kid Cudi has been close with Pete Davidson since he started on SNL back in 2014. The cast member has credited Cudi’s 2009 debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day with helping him through dark times. “Cudi’s the best out of all of them,” Davidson said on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi.”

This is far from the first time Kanye and Cudi have gone through a rough patch, so it seems like they’ll be able to work things out eventually.