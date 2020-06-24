“Black B**** Are On Welfare” Tokyo Toni Releases A Video Denouncing Black Women; Gets Reminded That She Is BIG Trash

Tokyo Toni always has her foot in her mouth and has a lot of worthless things to say. She’s been adamantly hated for her bashing of her daughter Blac Chyna and Black women in general. However, her latest video takes the cake. In an unprompted video that we don’t know what motivated it, Tokyo had a LOT to say about Black women and her seemingly overwhelming Trump support.

She has so much hate in her heart for her self even her front teeth hate each other, looking like white flight they running away from each other. pic.twitter.com/Udufv2KObI — Brother tyrone X (@tyrone_brother) June 24, 2020

Here’s what she had to say, SMH.

“I don’t wanna f*** with these h*** especially these Black b***** you out yo f***** mind. I need me some Latinos. My kind, my girls. I need my own kind from now on. I’m sorry, I’m not tryna be funny. I need Latinos. I don’t wanna deal with no more black b*****. … Yall b**** are worthless as f*** in my opinion. Yeah you are b**** what do you do?… What is your purpose in life? What are you here breathing my f**** air for? Exactly… I don’t give a f*** b**** get away from me. Ugh, just disgust me. Black b****. Is annoying. Just so f**** annoying. Jus looking at you b****s is f**** annoying Look atchu just sitting up there on welfare. Ya mother, ya grandmother, all you motherf****. Generational wealth of welfare. Ya f**** kids stupid don’t know a second language but you buy the top hair weave. Cant no black b**** talk to me. So take your black power black panther a*** on. Go on and march on down the street and allat s***. Just get away from me. Bye b****. Cuz you b**** kill each other. Ugh terrible. Allat. terrible.”

As a result, Tokyo is getting dragged for being trash.

But Tokyo Toni didn’t you abandon…😬?

And aren’t a Black Wo…🧐?

Are you not wearing a…🤦🏽‍♂️?

You do know your the embodiment of the exact stereotype your criticizing right? You call black women dumb but still can’t color inside the lines. Look at your lipstick hoe🤢🤕 pic.twitter.com/GDeSc1CLQX — SWADE (@planetswazo) June 23, 2020

