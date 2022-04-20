Bossip Video

Aariel Maynor, 30, was sentenced to 190 years in jail with no chance of parole for the murder of Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant.

In December 2021, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant was killed during a home invasion at her and husband Clarence Avant’s Beverly Hills property.

Jacqueline was 81 and lived a life dedicated to giving back and helping others only for it to be ended by senseless violence. Her murder struck a nerve with many and even Tyler Perry stated every resource available would be used to find her killer, which is exactly what happened. Now, 30-year-old Aariel Maynor has been sentenced for killing her and received a life sentence of 190 years with no shot at parole.

According to the LA Times, Maynor was out of prison on parole when he killed Jacqueline, he also tried to kill her bodyguard and shot himself while trying to rob another house. To make matters even more disgusting, he was caught on tape bragging and laughing about the murder during a phone call while in jail. After the sentencing, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón spoke about the ordeal and Jacqueline’s impact on the city.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community. Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist. Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern and a tremendous sense of loss,” Gascón said in the release. “Given the sentence today, Mr. Maynor will be ineligible for early parole, and will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Maynor pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon along with two counts of first-degree residential burglary with a person present. He also confessed to using an assault-long barrel pistol.