Damson Idris has a new lady in his life!

The Snowfall star usually keeps his personal life fairly private, not giving the public any hints about who he’s dating or if he’s in a relationship. But now, it looks like Idris is ready to take his current relationship to the next level by letting the world know.

On Wednesday, April 20, the actor attended the 2022 Pan African Film And Arts Festival’s Snowfall Season 5 Finale event at the Cinemark in Baldwin Hills, CA. Fans are used to seeing the man who plays Franklin Saint walk red carpets alone, but this time around, he had a lovely lady by his side.

Damson attended the event with Christina Santini, fueling rumors of a relationship between the two.

This is the first time Idris has been spotted with Santini, who is a Youtuber, model, actress, and more, previously featured in OVO clothing ads alongside Drake himself.

She’s also a creator on OnlyFans, giving hints at her spicy photoshoots on her Instagram page.

This coupledom comes after Damson Idris was rumored to be dating Saweetie, which the Snowfall star shot down multiple times. The speculation started in November 2021, after the actor shared an Instagram story of the rapper playing the piano at his house.

According to both stars, though, they’re just friends, and Idris posted about their encounter simply because he was surprised at Saweetie’s ability on the keys.

Since appearing together last night, neither Idris nor Santini have commented on their relationship, but walking the red carpet is a huge step in any celebrity relationship.

Are you here for this alleged new coupledom??