Bossip Video

In partnership with Live Nation Urban, Mary J. Blige and Pepsi have proudly announced the superstar lineup and conversation series for the “Strength Of A Woman Summit.”

The one-day only summit will be hosted by Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson. Notable keynote speakers for the event include Mary J. Blige, Tamron Hall, Kandi Burruss, Carla Hall, La La Anthony, Savannah James, Angela Yee, Pinky Cole, Supacent, Angie Martinez, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, Tasha Smith, and more.

The Strength of A Woman Festival exists to elevate, educate, and empower women around the world to reach their highest potential. The mission is to mobilize a global convergence of multigenerational women in an authentic environment, “by us for us” while producing an experience fostering community, opportunity, and sisterhood! The Strength Of A Woman Summit is the ultimate destination for bringing this mission to life via engaging workshops and panel discussions led and moderated by female executives, creators, and entrepreneurs.

Some of the top industry leaders will come together not only to exchange knowledge and experiences but to recognize and celebrate the greatness we see in each other as women in these industries and of course, share some laughs along the way.

Known for being a hub of collaboration, community, and connection, The Gathering Spot ATL will be the destination for an unforgettable day of free programming from 11AM to 6PM EST. Courtesy of Live Nation Urban, the audience will hear and learn from trailblazing Black women behind the artists and creators we all know and love including Claudine Joseph, Nicole Jackson, and Tish Taylor.

In addition, Pepsi is leveraging its scale and history in music, entertainment, food, and community impact through Pepsi Stronger Together, Pepsi Dig In, and its latest entry in the NFT space to build out a robust schedule of programming throughout the day. Attendees can expect engaging conversations and insights from Black female artists, entrepreneurs, entertainers, restaurateurs, and more. The brand will be sharing more in-depth details on its events and panels in the lead-up to the festival.

Part of the inaugural Strength of A Woman Festival, the summit will take place in Atlanta, GA on May 7th, 2022 with programming surrounding wellness, community empowerment, finance, tech, culinary arts, beauty, music and creative industries. Registration is FREE and goes live April 21st at 10am ET on https://www.universe.com/soawsummit.

Tickets and information on the festival can be found at www.soawfestival.com.