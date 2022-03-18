Bossip Video

We hear you, Mary.

While Mary J. Blige is celebrating the success of her recent album Good Morning Gorgeous with a press run, she’s candidly sharing why she’s content with her life as it is and not focused on becoming a mother.

Mary J. Blige Doesn’t Want To Go Through The Stress Of Parenting

The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” said in an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop that she “doesn’t want to go through” the stress of being a parent and gave details on why she doesn’t see herself having kids in the foreseeable future.

The nine-time Grammy winner was previously married and divorced from Kendu Isaac, which lasted for fifteen years before ending things in 2018. When their marriage was legally dissolved, the singer was ordered to dish out $30,000 per month in alimony payments to her ex, who once served as her manager. They never had children.

Mary J. Blige Says She Doesn’t Regret Not Having Kids

When host Justin Sylvester asked 51-year-old Mary if she would ever get to the point where she “regretted” not having children, Mary swiftly affirmed that kids do not fit her current lifestyle, “being able to get up and go and move and do what I wanna do.” She candidly added, “I don’t want to tend to someone all the time.”

“I have nieces and nephews forever, and I’m always watching how people are scrambling around for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that,” the talented multi-hyphenate said with a laugh on E! News Daily Pop. “I like my freedom. I like being able to get up and go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.”

Are YOU shocked by Mary’s logic and do YOU feel that same way? Hit play to check it out.