Bossip Video

TV One’s Award-Winning Show ‘UNCENSORED’ is closing out the season with the baddest chick this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/9C!

It’s only right that the last episode features an icon like Trina! Growing up in the Liberty City area of Miami, Florida, she banked on becoming a real estate agent until fellow Miami icon Trick Daddy heard her unique rapping skills. From there Trina knew she was destined to be a superstar.

“Trick says “Are you ready to see Trina?!” and the girls are going crazy, crazy! This is the first time I actually performed the song. And from that moment on I didn’t do real estate anymore, I did the deal and said I was going to be a superstar.”

Play

After “Nann N****” saw significant success, the single entered the top three of Billboard Hot Rap Singles, which led to Trick taking a strong interest in Trina’s raw talent. She was then signed to Slip-N-Slide Records and began working on her singing career, releasing her debut album “Da Baddest *****” on March 7, 2000.

Although most of the world knows her as Trina the rapper, she admitted that it’s still important for people to know her actual personality especially when it comes to love.

Play

While Trina had many highs she also experienced a lot of lows and her mother’s passing was one of the most recent trials she’s had to endure.

The rapper’s mother, Vernessa “Nessa” Taylor, was heralded as “the rock” that molded Trina and also a pillar in her community in advocating for self-love, confidence, and perseverance. She sadly departed this world back in 2019 due to cancer complications and Trina gives insight into how she’s overcoming that battle of grief.

Trina will always be the “BADDEST” to ever touch the mic, and we can’t wait for Sunday’s episode to drop.

Also airing on TV One Sunday is Unsung Presents: The Decades is a 4-part special that tells the full story of the evolution of music, showcasing the music and artists that provided the soundtrack of Black America from Motown and disco in the 70s, to the revolutionary sound and style of hip hop throughout the 2000s.

The special also provides social commentary on cultural events such as the Vietnam War, the crack cocaine & AIDS epidemic, police brutality in American society, and the role music played.

Sunday’s episode features the heavy hitters of the 2000s, including R&B songstress Tweet, Oakland rapper Keak Da Sneak and more.

Play

Play

Play

TV One’s UNCENSORED: Erica Campbell and UNSUNG: The Decades airs on Sunday, April 24th at 9 PM ET/8c.

Will you be tuned in?