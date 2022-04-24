Bossip Video

Did YOU watch the season finale?

An OWN show wrapped up another season of a reality dating experiment and a standout couple ended their journeys on a high note.

This season of “Ready To Love” was once again hosted by Tommy Miles who guided singles from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. to find more meaningful and lasting relationships by shifting the focus from “quantity to quality.” With that, he only allowed 14 singles to start the journey: seven men and seven women.

Included in the group was Joi, a bright smiling 41-year-old singer/graphic designer with a bubbly personality…

and Clifton, a twice-married, “God voiced”, 44-year-old Project Management Consulting Company owner.

The two hit it off immediately at the show’s mansion mixer…

and their undeniable chemistry was shown throughout the season even as blind daters were added to the process.

Things reached a fever pitch between the two when Joi kissed Clifton during a game of “Truth or Dare”…

Play

and later when Joi marked her territory by making sure they shared a bed during the show’s couples retreat.

Their time together solidified their relationship and Clifton made his intentions with Joi clear despite having a previous connection with another single named Dakiya.

Play

In the end, the two had a decision to make and they also had to take into account that Joi would be moving to Mexico for 6-months for work.

Clifton And Joi Choose Each Other On “The Ready To Love” Finale

On Friday’s finale, Clifton gave a heartfelt speech to Joi at a romantic winery.

“We have had an amazing journey, since day one my eyes have been set on you–tunnel vision. And then Truth or Dare happened and let everyone know what we already knew. Then we had the retreat where it all went down again because some people still didn’t understand our love for each other,” he added. “That’s why I asked you here today because I choose you.”

He then held out a cardboard sign that read, “Choose me, circle yes or no” before showing Joi another sign that said, “Will work for food.”

Joi circled “yes” and despite the impending distance between them, she said that she was ready for love with Clifton.

It’s been a very long time since I’ve had someone treat me with such care, tenderness, and butt grabs,” said Joi. “From the beginning, I saw a best friend in you, someone I can be silly with, someone I can rest my burdens on. In your arms, I feel safe. […] “I chose you from the first day,” she added.

In a confessional, Clifton added that he was thankful to Tommy for the opportunity to meet the “love of his life.”

“Here I am in heaven,” said Clifton.

These two are TOO cute!

Things are looking up for these two, so much so that they recently revealed their matching King and Queen tattoos on their hand.

Joi also hinted that she’s been rocking Clifton’s chain.

It’s unclear if they’re currently together in Mexico or dating long distance.

We’ll have to tune in to see more Joi and Clifton when part 1 of the Ready To Love Reunion airs Friday, April 29 at 8/9 c on OWN. Until then, it looks like the Internet will keep melting into heart eye goo over this couple’s cuteness.

What do YOU think about Joi and Clifton from OWN’s “Ready To Love”?