“I’m also bringing awareness to what a f–k boy is…”

After being checked about his comments surrounding women’s roles earlier this month, Cam Newton posted a video to his social media titled “Let Me Explain My Comments” in an attempt to push back against claims that he was sexist after social media and a footballer’s boo obliterated him.

Let’s get into it shall we?

The eight-minute video posted to Youtube addressed what the Georgia native said on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

During his interview, Newton made degrading comments about women, claiming that being raised in a household by his mother, father and grandmother gave him the ability to distinguish between a “woman” and a “bad b***.” Things got so messy that Brittany Renner was somehow brought up in online debates about the subject and she responded.

Here’s a refresher of Cam’s comments that went viral:

“Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of: ‘I’m a boss b***, Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Cam Newton Responds To Backlash

During the new video, Cam made it a point to repeatedly state that he isn’t sexist, he “knows his heart” and that he’s a good father to his seven children.

Is he apologetic about his remarks? That would be a no! He believes that our society is “sensitive about topics that need to be brought to the forefront.”

The free-agent quarterback admitted that he should’ve gone more in-depth during the interview rather than the comments themselves.

“Not only am I bringing awareness to what the ‘bad b***h’ is. I’m also bringing awareness to what a ‘f–k boy’ is, what a man should be to their kids. To their families. I’ll be the first person to tell you: Did I make a mistake by not going into depth on a certain topic? Yes,” Newton said. “I should have said on top of what I also said and mentioned, that not only should a woman know when to be quiet, a man also should know when to be quiet.

“The whole premise of my tone and how I was talking was this: You can’t expect so much from a person and give so little. No matter if you’re the breadwinner in your family dynamic as a man or you’re the breadwinner in your family dynamic as a woman. You’ve gotta uphold your end of the bargain.”

At the end of the day, Newton feels like a lot of people are letting their personal dynamics support their reasoning for blasting him.

While he has no desire to apologize for his statements he did say,“ I never wanted to demonize or to shrink the woman’s power in America” and he didn’t care if others disagreed because that is his preference for women.

Newton is just another example of a man having a platform and speaking on topics that no one really asked him to touch on. This newly released video unfortunately for him doesn’t change what he said last week.

Do we believe he’s being “canceled” for his prior comments, no? He’s being held accountable and scrutinized for them. He does have a right to respond to the scrutiny, and people can respond as they see fit.

Watch Cam Newton’s explanation below.

