Bossip Video

A girlfriend of an NFL player is responding to a baller’s viral comments about “bad b***s.”

Travis Kelce’s boo Kayla Nicole eviscerated Cam Newton Tuesday over THOSE comments he made about “bad b***s” who “can’t cook” and “don’t know when to be quiet.”

According to Kayla who’s a Savage x Fenty ambassador/media personality, her DMs were flooded with people wondering what she thought about the former Carolina Panther’s comments.

“I think it’s foolish that we have to keep having this same tired conversation about the quality that makes a woman of substance,” said Kayla on her InstaStory. “This man said that you need to be able to cook and know when to be quiet,” she added. “Because that’s what his mama did. Like, boy! Go date your mama then!”

She then told her followers to head to her Twitter account for her full thoughts.

Oh, and what thoughts they were…

Kayla Nicole Blasts Cam Newton

On her @IamKaylaNicole page, Kayla went off on the currently defunct baller who she says wants to “be with his mama”—“and it shows.” She also suggested that a cooking-obsessed “bozo” should date a Michelin star chef.

“Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food,” Kayla said. “How do you think she’s survived thus far? It’s really not a matter of can she cook — it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo a**.”

Kayla also added a petty NeNe Leakes meme with a comment about Cam being unemployed and having “nothing but time to” to “be quiet and get that a** in the kitchen.”

B L O O P!

Kayla also made sure to add that she doesn’t have “beef” with anyone but since Cam’s comments were made on a public podcast, they must be “publicly denounced.”

Touché, Kayla!

What do YOU think about Kayla Nicole’s Cam Newton comments?