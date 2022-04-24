Bossip Video

Pusha-T breaks down how the Pharrell and Kanye West-produced album It’s Almost Dry came to fruition.

This weekend Pusha-T released his latest musical effort It’s Almost Dry and is aiming for his first number 1 album with an estimated 50-55K sold in his first week. The highlight of the album outside of Pusha-T’s timeless coke raps is the production by Pharrell and Kanye West.

Pusha has always been a close collaborator of both but to have 6 tracks produced by each takes it to another level. Pusha took to Amazon’s new live radio app Amp to premier his new live radio show and spoke to Noah Callahan-Bever about how the project happened.

The project got started from me playing "Hear Me Clearly" for Pharrell…And he told me that, it was okay. He shrugged….He said, 'Man I just think that you need to be more of a character.'

I told myself, once it was etched in stone that [Pharrell and Kanye] would each produce half of the album, I was going to go through the process. Whatever their process is, I'm going to go through it in full to make sure I have exhausted whatever they wanted to do. I wanted it to be produced because my biggest thing was making an album better than Daytona.

Pusha also revealed on The Breakfast Club this wasn’t the new age of sending files back and forth to one another, this was in-person studio work. This is reflected in the album’s sound and if he was trying to deliver an album better than Daytona you could argue he succeeded tenfold.

