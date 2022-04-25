Red-Hot Renewal: Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Say “I Do” Again, Extravagantly Exchange Vows In Vegas Ceremony

Love is a beautiful thing!

Sunday Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Smith) and his wife Crystal said “I Do” forever in a ravishing red renewal ceremony in Las Vegas.

Both Ne-Yo and Crystal shared a video reel that showed a split screen of Ne-Yo in casual dress and a baseball cap at the top while the bottom portion of the screen displayed a lavish hotel suite covered in red rose petals, then images of Ne-Yo walking in to see the romantic gesture prepared by his wife. Ne-Yo addressed his wife in the video:

“First and foremost babe, I don’t know if my level of excitement truly reflects how honored and beyond happy I am that we are in this place. Walking into this room, and seeing what you did. You hit it right on the head. Normally it’s me doing this kind of stuff for you, but it’s good to be on the other side of and you did your thing, you definitely delivered. Yes. It’s beautiful. I am beyond happy to share forever with you.

Next Crystal addressed the cameras as the view pivoted between her and images of her and Ne-Yo both in white hotel bathrobes.

“This weekend means the world to me. Everything that it’s about. Everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always, a million times, a million years, I will always choose you.”

So sweet right? Well the romance didn’t end there. Of course the big event happened Sunday with a lavish red ballroom designed by Javier Valentino.

The over-the-top decor included an entrance dripping in roses with red draping everywhere.

Crystal wore two beautiful beaded gowns for the big event and the couple danced together, gazing into one another’s eyes. Ne-Yo of course also serenaded his wife during the ceremony.

Plans for the April 24th event have been in the works for months now, following a January proposal from Ne-Yo.

We all know that marriages have their ups and downs but the Smiths have had many of their struggles play out in the public eye. Both Ne-Yo and Crystal were ready to pull the plug on their marriage in 2020.

Fortunately they worked out their differences and the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary in February.

Beautiful right?

Check out a few more wedding videos posted by guests when you continue

Go head, Crystal’s bestie Shod Santiago said ‘male maid me!’

Congratulations to the Smiths!