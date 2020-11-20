Bossip Video

So, no communication???

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith have had an up-and-down year together but what’s important is they can laugh about it now. The couple made headlines in April after Crystal’s famous husband filed divorce papers with him confirming they’re split almost immediately in an interview.

So why did a divorce almost go down? The Smiths are in a better place now, but they’ve reflected on the motions they went through with Tamron Hall, explaining how it even got to that place. Crystal revealed how she felt when Ne-Yo officially announced he was divorcing her.

“We weren’t really talking at that time. I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be. He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn’t feel good, it was embarrassing to say the least.”

On top of Crystal’s embarrassment, her 41-year-old husband explained why he chose the word “demons” to describe their issues.

“The reason that I went ahead and made it known on the podcast at the time was because I had gotten word that it had gotten out and I was trying to get in front of the blogs and everybody,” Ne-Yo explained. “I’ve always hated the whole third-person thing, if I don’t hear it from the horse’s mouth, I don’t believe it. So I decided to get in front of it before it became a rumor or an accusation and all kinds of extras were put on it. The bottom line is what I meant by ‘our demons don’t mesh,’ is that, there’s not a perfect person walking around the face of this planet. I have my issues, she definitely had her issues, and at the time we just weren’t in a place where we could help each other through our issues. My issues became a reason for us to not be together, as did hers…Everybody has demons, everybody is fighting a demon of some sort, and ours just weren’t allowing us to be together at the time. I thought that I was getting in front of it by going ahead and declaring it.”

Ne-Yo actually admitted he never wanted to get divorced, despite separating from Crystal:

“I can actually say that though, to a degree, I felt that I had to put on a face for the public, I did not want to get divorced,” the singer confessed. “I was really, really broken up about it. I felt like I couldn’t show that to the world. My pride wouldn’t let me show that to the world and wouldn’t let me show it to her, initially. But I think she kind of knew where I was it.”

Crystal chimed in:

“He filed for divorce, came home, and asked what was for dinner,” added Smith. “I was like, ‘Whatever your mama’s cooking. I don’t know.’ I was like, ‘You got to get up out of here. I don’t know what you’re doing, player.’ So he was like, ‘I’ll leave for the weekend, but I’ll be back on Monday.’ And it was just like, what’s the point?”

Back in October during Ne-Yo’s 41st birthday celebration, the couple were spotted dancing it up on a yacht where Smith was seen twerkin her luscious cakes on the “Sexy Love” singer. Their cake-clapping good time garnered some attention from internet haters who weren’t too happy to see the married couple having fun.

Crystal later shot back at the keyboard warriors in a statement on social media.

“You b****es are weird and you dudes too!” she said at the time of the incident.

“That’s my whole husband and if I wanna dance on him and he post it so TF what WE ARE MARRIED! In the eyes of God I shoulda did MORE. FOH with tha judgements you wish it was you b****”

Rightfully so! Looks like these two are back in a really good place.

Cheers to Crystal and Ne-Yo!