Another day, another news story where Black women go missing and it’s barely even news. And Black people are once again asking; does anyone even care?

It’s been 10 days since 24-year-old Felicia Johnson went missing after she was last seen at a Houston nightclub where she was reportedly looking for work.

Now, her family is ramping up pleas to anyone who might have information on Johnson’s whereabouts amid the discovery of a bloody cell phone that belongs to her.

According to CNN, local community activist Quanell X, the leader of the New Black Panther Nation in Houston, Johnson had traveled from California to Houston hoping she could get a job at the Cover Girls Night Club where she was last seen on April 15. She reportedly called an Uber after leaving the club, but when the Uber was taking too long to get there, “a man at the club offered to give her a ride to where she needed to go,” Quanell X said.

“Felicia has not been seen since. No cell phone activity, no credit card activity, no social media activity. She has absolutely just vanished off the face of the earth,” Quanell X said at a press conference on Wednesday in Houston.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that Johnson’s disappearance is considered a missing person case while not sharing any details of the case, including whether or not any foul play is suspected, and without confirming any of the details Quanell has spoken on publicly.

Quanell says his organization has been looking into Johnson’s disappearance and a private investigator hired by the family has been on the case as well. In fact, Quanell said it was the private investigator who discovered Johnson’s cell phone covered in blood.

“We believe that she is the victim of foul play. We believe that she’s being held against her will,” Quanell said. “But we want whoever is holding her to know that we will not rest. We will not stop looking. We will continue looking for her. We will continue hunting you. No matter what takes place. We will continue hunting you and we will not forget Felicia.”

Quanell also called out the HPD during a press conference “because it seems like when young Black females go missing in the city…it’s not a priority.”

Meanwhile, Johnson’s family just wants her returned safely.

“I’m trying to hold myself together and stand strong for the family and for you,” Johnson’s father, Kevin Johnson, said at the press conference. “And I won’t rest for a day in my life until I have you back. It’s a tragedy that you’ve been caught up in this.”

According to Click 2 Houston, Johnson is described “to have long black hair (it may be curly or straight), brown eyes, and a dark complexion,” and “She has a large tattoo of a butterfly and two roses on her right shoulder.”

“Anyone with information about her whereabouts or information surrounding her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477,” Click 2 reported.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Johnson being found.