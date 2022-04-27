Bossip Video

Two weeks after stunning at the CMT Music Awards, Monica responded to right-wing reporter (and suspected white supremacist) Patrick Howley who had a hissy fit about all the Black people who attended the historically melanin-thin awards show.

“No offense. I mean, y’all have Hip-Hop and basketball. You know what I mean,” he whined, before mocking Black people pointing out that we’re the originators of every aspect of American pop culture. “The melanated people invented country music!” We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man’s country music!”

Oh, but there’s more.

“There were so many Black people there,” he said. “Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s like—why?”

And, finally, this doozy in the most blatantly racist rant we’re seen in a while.

“No disrespect to the funky brothers,” he said. “I love Earth Wind and Fire, Run DMC, etc. But country music’s different. Country music’s different. It’s not Wakanda.”

In a classy clapback on her Instagram page, Monica reminded everyone why she’s still so beloved after nearly 30 years in the industry.

“I’ve never been more motivated,” she wrote. “Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it’s NOT by the masses! I have an all star LEGENDARY team of true country artist that are currently working with me that would beg to differ! Because of the genuine hearts of @lesliefram1 & @cmt … I shared the stage w/ @jimmieallen & @littlebigtown …This was the first of many times that you will see me! I see You caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough! I’m rooted in the word & built to last ! See you soon, or should I say “Welcome to Wakanda” gracefully bows w/ @anthonymackie “OPEN ROADS COMING SOON” MDA

With ‘Open Roads,’ the 41-year-old star will make her Country Music debut after falling in love with the storied genre at a young age.

“I grew up loving country music and my stepfather, who raised me, is a Methodist minister, but he also drove buses and he would take us to Nashville, Gatlinburg and Dollywood in Tennessee,” she said in an interview with Billboard. “I became a really big fan of Dolly Parton, at about 8 or 9 years old. That was my real introduction to country music. Shortly after, it was Kenny Rogers. I started listening to the depth of the songs and the fact that they were unafraid to say whatever it was they felt. I felt like this was a great time for me to really step into an area that I’ve always admired and loved. We’re just getting started, but I have so enjoyed it and been welcomed with open arms.”

Check out her CMT Music Awards performance of ‘Pray’ with Jimmie Allen and Big Little Town below: