Have you been keeping up with the case against the Kardashians levied by Blac Chyna?

If not, no worries, we’ll fill you in! Tuesday April 26 Khloé and Kim Kardashian each took the stand to address Blac Chyna’s allegations they badmouthed her to E! executives, costing her upwards of $100 million in lost wages and $36 million for emotional distress incurred. According to TMZ reports Khloé testified about emails she allegedly send where she stated she believed Blac Chyna’s potentially dangerous behavior could damage the family’s brand and that the couple’s toxicity made her reconsider continuing to film “Keeping Up with The Kardashians.”

Khloe Claims Family Nearly Ended “KUWTK” Due To Rob And Chyna’s Volatile Relationship

While on the stand, Khloe had the opportunity to address alleged emails she sent, specifically one which read:

“We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

Khloe clarified during her testimony that she sought to protect her brother Rob, 35, from the “outrageous/chaotic/violent behavior” that came with his and Chyna’s relationship.

“We were all considering not being a part of such toxicity,” Khloé said.

Khloe did not deny sending the emails she was asked about, although she did specify that her references were about Rob and Chyna’s relationship andnot their show.

Kim said she couldn’t remember a lot of the details brought up in trial, but she did speak to one alleged message which read:

“Chyna can never be on her show.”

Kim explained that her text messages are often voice dictated and clarified the message was in reference to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and meant to read “Our show.”

Corey Gamble Witnessed Chyna’s Physical Attack On Rob Kardashian

The juicier details shared on Tuesday came from Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who testified to witnessing Chyna abuse Rob Kardashian.

According to Page Six reports, Gamble took the stand to say he arrived at Kylie Jenner’s house (where Rob and Chyna had been staying) just after daybreak on December 15, 2016 and saw Chyna, 33, standing by the bedroom with a rod in her hand, while Rob was about seven feet away. He said that Rob looked red in the face and neck as if he’d been in a physical fight. Gamble testified that when Chyna saw him enter the room she dropped the two or three-foot rod and picked up a long phone cord from the floor.

“She started whipping it at him,” Gamble said. “She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

eabbing his wallet and keys from the bedroom but was unable to drive away because Gamble’s car had him blocked in. Gamble added that Chyna became enraged and allegedly picked up a patio chair and threw it at Rob’s car, then continued to attack Rob, who eventually took cover in his vehicle.

“She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head,” Gamble testified. “She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.”

Once Rob was able to leave, Gamble testified that he stayed behind to make sure Chyna wouldn’t follow him.

“I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him … she didn’t like him,” Gamble testified. “She said, ‘Why would I like this fat fu**er if he wasn’t a part of this family?’”

Gamble was asked about his motive for intervening in the fight and told the courtroom:

“I grew up around that kind of behavior. That’s why I told [Rob] that this was not going to stop. I could just tell this was something he didn’t wwant to be a part of.”

Do you think Corey Gamble’s testimony will prove to be the most damning to Chyna’s case?

Kardashian’s Lawyer Motions To Dismiss Chyna’s Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Speaking of Chyna’s case. There’s a possibility she won’t even get any kind of judgment if members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have their way. Page Six obtained documents filed by Michael Rhodes on April 22nd where he motioned to dismiss the case.

“Before trial began, these claims were absurd,” Rhodes, who represents Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, said in the documents. “Now that Plaintiff has testified in her entirety, and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer on her damages, Defendants respectfully submit that entering such an instruction would be a vastly inadequate remedy.”

Rhodes argued that Chyna’s request for a combined total of nearly $140 million ($109,635,021 in economic damage and $36,000,000 in general damages for emotional distress) are “unsupported and wildly speculative claims” since she has not provided the appropriate accounting records. While Rhodes noted that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, had been ordered by the court to produce full and complete tax returns through present in March 2020, he alleged Chyna told her accountant to “stop preparing her returns for the year 2019.”

“Ms. White also could not identify the specific amounts she has made,” Rhodes added in the documents, “for any of her three allegedly damaged income sources in a given year.”

Rhodes also argued in his filing that Chyna offered no testimony on her emotional distress, and had only provided evidence of a single payment of $820 made to a therapist in July 2021 — nearly five years after the alleged emotional harm.

The Kardashian-Jenner rep also noted that Chyna testified she “was like disappointed, upset” when she “found out that Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ had been cancelled” and “that was all.”

This is why receipts are so important y’all… Do you think this case will be dismissed? Or is Chyna due some coins for the Kardashian/Jenner combining like Voltron against her to keep her off their shows?