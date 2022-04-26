Bossip Video

Could Kylie Jenner turn out to be the MVP on the Kardashian witness list?

As we’ve previously reported, Blac Chyna is suing Kylie, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris for over $100 million in future lost wages, alleging they defamed her and conspired to shut down her reality TV show, “Rob & Chyna” after a December 2016 incident where Rob Kardashian alleged Chyna pulled a gun on him.

Monday marked the second week of testimony in the case, and Kylie Jenner shared several recollections that could ultimately hurt Chyna’s chances of seeing a payday. Jenner took the stand with her recollections about seeing her brother shortly after the big blowout with Chyna.

“He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me,’” Jenner testified according to Page Six reports. “I assumed that was a death struggle … I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened.”

Kylie said Rob told her he was playing video games when Chyna went behind him and placed an iPhone cord around his neck.

Kylie Jenner Testifies About Blac Chyna’s Troubled Past With Tyga And Being Threatened By Her

Jenners testimony also went back further into her past with Chyna. You guys will likely remember that Chyna, 33, dated Tyga, 32, from 2011 to 2014 before moving on with Kylie, now 24, on and off from 2014 to 2017. Chyna started dating Rob, 35, in 2016.

Due to that history, Jenner and Chyna didn’t always have the best relationship and Kylie also testified to once waking up to text messages from Chyna which were threatening.

“She sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said, ‘counting down the days’ to beat me,” Jenner testified.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, questioned why Jenner never reported those threats to police and Jenner responded that she took the messages as an empty threat.

“I assumed maybe she was high,” Jenner told the courtroom.

Kylie testified that Tyga told her about an incident when Chyna allegedly used a knife and sliced him on his arm, she said Tyga had shared that his ex had issues with drugs and alcohol and might have been under the influence at the time. Jenner said Tyga showed her a healed scar from the alleged slashing incident which she estimated was approximately 6 inches long, but she could not remember on which of Tyga’s arms the alleged scar appeared.

According to Insider reports, Ciani also questioned Kylie about whether she believed Chyna and Tyga were engaged before breaking up. While media reports about the former couple described them as fiancés, Jenner testified that Tyga told her he never planned to wed Chyna.

During her testimony, Jenner said that Tyga’s experiences led the two of them to have a conversation with Rob Kardashian about his relationship with Chyna where they could express their concerns, however Kardashian ultimately told them he planned to continue his relationship with Chyna anyway.

Chyna’s lawyer questioned whether Jenner believed Chyna dated Rob “out of spite” because she was dating Tyga, Jenner responded,” I was hoping no, for my brother.”

Jenner admitted to being “a little upset” after learning online that her brother and Chyna were engaged, but she’d ultimately hoped the relationship would lead to them all being closer.

“I was actually happy for my brother but at the same time, was curious how things would go with Chyna,” she testified, according to Page Six. “I actually wanted to be cool with Chyna. I actually spent a lot of time with her son. Despite everything, I wanted it to work out with my brother.”

Ultimately, Jenner says she questioned how genuine Chyna’s feelings could have been for her brother because of the physical threats she made during the former couple’s tumultuous relationship.

“I just don’t know how you could love someone and do that to them,” Jenner said, referring to the December 2016 altercation. “So I thought it was fake.”

E! Executive Claims Kardashian Show Planned To Include Rob And Chyna In Counseling

Besides Kylie Jenner, the other big witness Monday was Jeff Olde, a former executive vice president of development and programming at E! who testified about an email he’d sent to another colleague that read that the “entire family” was against a second season of “Rob & Chyna.” Despite that, Olde’s email went on to say he hoped at that time that Rob and Chyna could get counseling, which could become a storyline on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Olde testified that the Kardashian family were on board with that idea, which he says was the best he could come up with because he wouldn’t move forward with “Rob & Chyna” since it wasn’t the “light-hearted” show he was pitched initially.

“They [the Kardashians-Jenners] weren’t trying to kill the show … they were trying to save it?” Kardashian lawyer Michael Rhodes asked Olde. “That’s right,” Olde said.

Wow. Do you think that will hurt Chyna’s case?

Some of Chyna’s other gripes with the family are that she and Rob were not invited to a January 2017 meeting at Kris’ house where the family allegedly spoke to producers and network executives and about not moving forward with Season 2 of “Rob & Chyna.”

Other emails revealed in court on Monday show that Kylie agreed to her own show that could replace “Rob & Chyna,” while Khloé wrote in an email that she was concerned about her brother and what Rob and Chyna’s toxic relationship could do to their “brand.”

Blac Chyna Wants To Redo Testimony, Says Seeing Leaked Photos Alongside Paperwork Derailed Her

If this isn’t already messy enough, according to Daily Mail reports, on Friday Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani requested that Chyna be able to redo her testimony because she believed the Kardashian’s attorney Michael Rhodes launched ‘a deliberate and unethical psychological attack’ on Chyna.

Ciani’s request comes because she claims that Chyna became upset after being presented with the restraining order paperwork she filed against ex Rob Kardashian in 2017 after he leaked naked photos of her online. While both parties agreed that the pictures would not be shown to the jury (they weren’t), they were attached to the papers she was shown. Ciani says seeing the images “derailed” Chyna from completing her testimony the way she intended.

“There was a stipulation that the photos would not be included which was violated intentionally. I’m trying to suggest corrective action so we don’t have to have a mistrial,” Ciani told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon.

“The premise that I tricked [Chyna] into seeing those photographs is absurd,” Rhodes responded.

Judge Gregory Alarcon reportedly told Ciani he would make a ruling after she submits a written brief.

This is unusual right? Do you think it’s a good or bad idea for Chyna to undergo cross-examination again?

What do you think about what Kylie testified about? Do you think Chyna has a chance at winning any kind of judgment?