Joe Biden Continues To Promise Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Joe Biden promised to help people suffering from crippling student loan debt that he would be making them whole again by creating a system by which those loans would be forgiven. That sounded great during campaign season when Biden was trying his damnedest to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election. However, here we are more than a year into his presidency and what do we have to show for it? High-a** gas prices?

According to CBSNews, Biden is still singing that same ol’ song-and-dance as midterm elections approach in November. The President was speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Monday when he shared his plans to help 43 million borrowers who currently owe $1.6 trillion in student loan debt. Biden wasn’t very specific about how he would go about doing this but he asked for the caucus’ advice on where he should start, with either public or private school students. Here’s what Rep. Tony Cardenas, Democrat of California, told the POTUS:

“The president never mentioned an amount nor did the president say that he was going to wipe out all student debt,” Cardenas said. “He did a dialogue with us about the differential between young people who went to public schools or private schools and we CHC members said he should focus on both. And he said, ‘Okay, good to know.'”

As some of you are likely aware, Biden has extended his COVID-era protocol to freeze accruing interest on federal student loans. While it doesn’t sound like Biden has a real idea about how to take all this money off the books, he better figure it out. There will be a LOT of angry voters who are likely to show their displeasure at the polls in come November if he doesn’t.