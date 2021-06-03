Bossip Video

There’s a fine line between adjudication and audacity…

Everyone, even criminals who are dead-to-rights guilty, have legal rights to defend themselves. That said, we’ve reached a point in the Derek Chauvin murder case where his lawyers are so desperately reaching for straws that it’s offensive. Chauvin is facing a maximum sentence of 75 years for multiple charges related to the murder of George Floyd. According to NBC News, Chauvin’s lawyer Eric Nelson has filed a brief asking for, wait for it…PROBATION and TIME SERVED!

The idea that a cop would be convicted of MURDER and only be sentenced to PROBATION and get CREDIT for TIME SERVED is enough to literally make our heads explode.

“Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a ‘broken’ system,” Nelson wrote.

Product of a broken system??? GTFOHWTBS! If that wasn’t bad enough, now, all of a sudden, Chauvin has “hEaLtH cOnDiTiOn”

Nelson also claimed that Chauvin “has been preliminarily diagnosed with heart damage” and that he might die at a younger age, like many ex-law enforcement officers.

Ok, and? Finally, Nelson argued that Chauvin’s life would be in danger as an inmate.

“Independent of the long-term damage a prison sentence would inflict upon Mr. Chauvin’s life prospects, given his age, convictions for officer-involved offenses significantly increase the likelihood of him becoming a target in prison,” Nelson wrote.

Yes! We would very much like him to be a target in prison!

The prosecutors in the case have reportedly asked that Judge Peter Cahill sentence Chauvin to 30 years in prison. Being that he is 45-years-old, we’d like a much longer sentence that ensures that he dies in prison one way or another. No probation. No parole. Just a dead inmate.