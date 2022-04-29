Bossip Video

Sun-kissed ‘Shanti

By now, you should know Ashanti is Queen of Vacays who blessed the gram with another round of tropical-glazed thirst traps from Antigua where she’s currently soaking up sun without a care in the world.

This latest vacay comes after her Turks and Caicos slay, Bahamas getaway and extravagant excursion in Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda for her Big 4-0.

With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 41-year-old star continues to shine on islands and land where she secured a historic partnership with EQ Exchange that were announced at the 2022 SXSW Conference.

“I’m so ecstatic to be the First Black female Artist to be a partner and co owner of such an Amazing Web3 tech company as EQ Exchange,” she wrote on Instagram. “Focusing on music and NFT’s, EQ is built on CELO, the world’s first carbon negative blockchain.”

Founded by Canadian techpreneur Janice Taylor, EQ Exchange is the first woman-owned tech company in Silicon Valley and a Web3 company dedicated to empowering musicians and rewarding their fans through blockchain technology.

“Ashanti is paving the way for the next generation of artists in the new creator economy. EQ Exchange could not have asked for a better partner as we work together to change the game for all artists, particularly women and people of color,” said Taylor.

The buzzy collab stems from Ashanti reclaiming her power as an artist by re-recording her landmark debut album ‘Ashanti’ for a special anniversary edition releasing on April 2nd–the 20th anniversary of the self-titled album’s release.

“It’s so important to me to get the message out that artists should own their intellectual property,” she said. “By empowering myself through new technology I’m trying to help other women avoid going through the things that I’ve been through. The future belongs to those who take control and make it their own.”

Oh, and one more thing: this video. WHEW.