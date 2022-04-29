Bossip Video

Prayers for a “Little Women: Atlanta” star are being solicited.

Late Thursday, TheNeighborhoodTalk broke the news that Ms. Juicy was hospitalized and reportedly in a coma after suffering a heart attack or stroke.

No further details were available at the time but several stars said they would be praying for the former “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” correspondent.

Now Juicy’s reps at Meme Agency are confirming that she’s indeed hospitalized and in stable condition in the ICU.

“At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU,” reads an official statement. “The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking you to respect their privacy at this time.

The statement was also posted on Juicy’s “@MissJuicyRSMS” account.

TMZ adds that over the last 2 years, Ms. Juicy had “been focusing on her health … working out and eating healthy.” Their sources say as far as they know Ms. Juicy had no serious health issues.

On her Instagram, Juicy often posted about taking protein shakes and enjoyed showcasing her weight loss.

This is not the first time that the star has had to be rushed to the hospital.

Juicy previously suffered serious injuries in a brawl between fellow “Little Women” stars the Tiny Twinz Amanda and Andrea and their nemesis Abira. Juicy was cut by flying glass while trying to break up the dustup and was taken to the ER where she got a CAT scan and stitches.

We’re extending heartfelt prayers to Ms. Juicy and wish her a speedy recovery.