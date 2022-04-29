Wait A Minute: Ray J Klaps Back At KimYe’s Kuestionable Klaims That He Handed Over Hard Drives With Unseen Footage

So wait — everything that we see on reality TV isn’t real?

If you caught this week’s episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu then you saw the moment that Kanye West arrived ahead of Kim Kardashians “Saturday Night Live” hosting episode to drop off a suitcase containing a computer and hard drive with previously “unseen footage” of Kim and Ray J. In the reality show scene, Kim explains to Kris Jenner and members of her close circle that Kanye flew back to LA to retrieve the footage from Ray J and bring it to NY just in time for the “SNL” taping. Such a nice gesture from her estranged hubby right?

Well… We’re not so sure about that. After Hollywood Unlocked posted the clip on Instagram Ray J left a comment denying the whole story:

“All of this is a lie SMH — can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue -”

Interestingly enough, Kim claimed on the show that the “unseen footage” turned out just to be video of her and ex-boyfriend Ray J out to dinner and hanging out, not doing anything sexual at all.

So what do you make of the whole escapade? Did KimYe make the whole thing up for ratings? Or did Kanye actually retrieve footage from Ray J or someone in his camp? Somebody is definitely lying.

In related news, Kim’s “SNL” regular boo thang Pete Davidson was at the Los Superior Court Thursday to support her. The couple was spied in an embrace and kiss in the courthouse hallway following closing arguments in the Blac Chyna defamation trial. Kim and Pete then left through a secure exit with a sheriff’s escort.

Kim and Pete have been going strong for awhile now. Do you think they’ll be getting engaged soon?