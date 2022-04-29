New body, who dis?

Erica Banks has the gworls in a tizzy after revealing that she got her body done in a viral Instagram Reel trending across social media.

In the video, she admits to getting bodily enhancements (that actually look natural) while giving fans a peek into her sun-splashed LA vacation.

This comes after the spicy star stirred up outrage during a recent appearance on REVOLT’s Big Facts podcast where she shaded Nicki Minaj’s recent female collaborators while expressing her frustration at being unable to collab with the ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ rapper.

“I love Nicki, but I just feel like I’ve been trying to reach out to her for a long time and I just feel like she kinda ignored me,” she said. “And I just feel like she entertain the girls who really don’t even know how to rap. And my feelings hurt!” Naturally, she declined to name any names before adding, “Y’all know what girls really can’t rap! … When you got the girls over here who really do. Now, some people may get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth!”

It didn’t take long for Coi Leray to respond with laughing emojis on Twitter.

Minaj appeared to respond to Banks on her Instagram page with a screenshot of her comments under The Shade Room’s post about her newest song “We Go Up.”

“Oh ok. B***hes still rap?” she wrote. “I thought the new b***s just do tweets & interviews. Waiting on the ghost & I ain’t talkin bout Casper,” Nicki continued, adding, “I ain’t talkin bout a b***h car either dont GAS -gas pump emoji- HER. -fire emojis- My bad.”

Aside from the drama, Banks is readying her debut album after shaking up the industry (literally) with her booty-bouncing anthem “Buss It” that spawned a wildly popular TikTok challenge.

Are you feeling Erica’s new body? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over her new bawwwdy on the flip.