Bossip Video

Morgan Scott is currently at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation after being run over three times in a viral road rage attack that happened last month. Now, she is finally speaking out on the incident that changed her life forever.

In April, a video went viral showing a woman being chased by a car that jumped the sidewalk trying to mow her down in a front yard. The woman has been identified as Morgan Scott who, seconds into the video, fell down and was run over three times. Luckily a school bus driver was there and sprung into action and a neighbor caught the entire incident on camera.

This all led to the quick arrest of the perpetrator Vincent Jean from Irvington, New Jersey. Jean was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by automobile. Scott was left with a broken femur and ribs, both her knees split open, her neck broken in three places, and had to undergo surgery to place a rod in her leg. After almost a month, Scott is breaking her silence on the scary encounter and reveals what was going through her mind as the road rage incident happened.

‘I tried to run, cause I’m like, ‘What’s going on,” Scott told Inside Edition. ‘Let me get my shoes off, because I had heels on at the same time.’ ‘One of them couldn’t come off all the way, and I fell.’

Morgan has been receiving treatment and recovering at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation. Her GoFundMe has passed $116,777 with more than 2,200 donors. Scott praised her friends and family for their help throughout the entire ordeal.

‘When it comes to my family, my friends — they’re there for me, and I want to be there for them,’ Scott said.

She still has a long road ahead but has a great support system to help her get to the end of the road in her recovery. You can watch her full interview below.