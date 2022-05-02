Mayor Sylvester Turner has proclaimed May 2nd, 2022 as Megan The Stallion Day in Houston, Texas, a day that coincides with Meg’s grandmother and late mother’s birthdays.

Megan Thee Stallion has hit records, sold-out shows, and endorsement deals for days, but her work outside the music is what is building her legacy in her hometown. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Meg partnered with companies to provide assistance to the elderly in Houston, Texas. A year later, she launched her nonprofit Pete and Thomas Foundation to honor her parents.

This weekend, Meg furthered her legacy by surprising three people with $5,000 each for education, wellness expenses, and housing. Luckily, her philanthropy isn’t going unnoticed as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has proclaimed May 2nd, 2022 Megan The Stallion day and given her a key to the city.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Mayor Turner said. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

Megan joins Bun B and Travis Scott among others from the world of Hip-Hop who have received a key to the City of Houston.