Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Offered Her $1M To ‘Keep Quiet’, Alleged Text Shows Stallion’s Former Friend Asking For Help–‘Tory Shot Meg!’

On April 25, Megan Thee Stallion’s full interview with Gayle King finally aired on CBS Mornings, and the viral sit down gave fans more insight into the Grammy-award-winner’s alleged shooting incident with rapper Tory Lanez back in July 2020.

During the extended interview, the “Hot Girl Summer ” hitmaker became overwhelmed with emotion as she recalled the moments leading up to the alleged shooting. After partying all night at Kylie Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills, the Houston rapper said that she left with Tory, her close friend Kelsey Harris a.k.a. Kelsey Nicole, and two other unidentified subjects, shortly before Lanez began feuding with someone in the backseat.

“The argument wasn’t even with me..the argument was with the two people in the backseat,” Meg clarified.

The 27-year-old star said that the argument in the vehicle escalated so much, that she didn’t want to be in the car anymore.

“‘Cause I see it’s getting crazy. So, I get out of the car, and it’s like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, b*tch.” And he started shooting. And I’m just like, “Oh my God.” Like, he shot a couple of times. And I – I was so scared –.”

The hip-hop star was shocked when she looked down at her feet and saw blood dripping.

“I was really scared ‘cause I had never been shot at before…the adrenaline is pumping so hard, I’m not sure if he hit me. Like, I feel it, but I don’t understand what’s happening. So, I looked down at my feet. I’m like, “Oh, my God.” Like, I’m really bleeding. So, I drop down, and I crawl in somebody’s driveway. Like, I can’t believe he shot me.”

Meg said that Tory also began repeatedly apologizing for his erratic behavior and offered her and the witnesses in the car “a million dollars” to stay quiet about the incident.

”And I’m like, “What are you talking about?” Like, “Why are you offering me money right now?” Help me. Like, and if you’re sorry, just help me,” she shared.

Megan Shares Why She Initially Lied To Police About The Shooting

After a contentious summer of police brutality shootings and the death of George Floyd, Megan revealed that she was nervous talking to LA police about the shooting, as she feared for her life and Lanez, something she previously stated before.

” I didn’t want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us. So, I just said, “I stepped on glass,” because, for some reason, I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn’t want them to kill us. Like, even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us,” she explained, struggling to hold back tears. “I didn’t want to see anybody die. So, I just said, “I stepped on glass.” So when I see people trying to use that against me, like trying to act like I’m lying, “Oh, she stepped on glass. She never got shot,” I’m the one who said I stepped on glass. I was lying to protect all of us. And sometimes I wish I really would have never said that.”

CBS Shows Alleged Text From Kelsey Nicole Confirming That Tory Lanez Shot Megan

During the sit-down, Meg’s graphic wounds were shown and there was a medical report citing noting that she STILL has remnants of bullet fragments in her feet. CBS News also said they obtained an official text message from Kelsey’s phone that read, “Help, Tory shot Meg!”

The text was reportedly sent to Meg’s security guard.

Meg Denies Having A Sexual Relationship With Tory Lanez Despite His Claims

If you remember, in February, Lanez hinted about having a sexual history with both Meg and her best friend Kelsey on Twitter. He’s also rapped about their alleged relationship in the past.

When King asked the recent TSU graduate if she was sexually involved with Lanez prior to the shooting, Meg appeared to pause before answering:

“I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory. I think that he is trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime.”

Megan Thee Stallion Says She “Doesn’t Care” If People Don’t Believe Her

Life hasn’t been the same for the star since that harrowing night of the shooting.

“My anxiety is worse. I feel like my relationship with people it’s gotten very cold… I got this wall and I don’t want to make any friends and I’m trying to be as nice as I can to everybody,” Meg shared of her life since the incident. “New people, I probably don’t even hold a conversation longer than 30 minutes because I feel like every time I’m talking. I’m like on the verge of tears and I don’t want to have to explain to strangers why I’m crying. Half the time I just want to pick up the phone and call my mom and be like, ‘What do I do? It’s too much.’ I feel crazy. I’m sad like, and I feel like I have to hold it in because I have to be strong.”

When asked how she felt about the people who don’t believe her side of the story, Meg ended the emotional sit down by telling viewers:

“I don’t think any of this is for them. Like it’s for me. I know this happened to me. At all rather play out in court and the facts come out and everything comes out. Then me having to plead my case. I’m a victim. Like I’m the victim. I’m not defending myself against anything like something happened to me.”

This is certainly a lot to unpack… what do you make of Meg’s interview with Gayle King?

The rapper is also clapping back at people who think it’s “unfair” that she gets to tell her side of the story while Tory has to “remain silent.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.