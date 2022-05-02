Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hit their first red carpet together at the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday.

Kim posed for the cameras in a shiny, silver, Balenciaga gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels while rocking long, jet black hair.

Pete paired well with her by wearing a black suit, white button-up, black vans, and sunglasses by Prada.

After the couple hit the carpet they took a seat at Disney/ABC’s table, since they’re a part of the family now. Their new reality show, the Kardashians, is on Hulu (which is owned by Disney).

Their presence was almost questionable due to Kim being in court alongside sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as mom, Kris Jenner all week. Blac Chyna sued the family members for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming the reality tv family used their influence to cancel the second season of her show, “Rob & Chyna,” which they have all denied.

Luckily for Kim, she was cleared of Chyna’s defamation claims Friday, but the jury will meet again on Monday in hopes of reaching a verdict.

Don’t Tell Kanye—Pete Davidson Was Spotted With A Kardashian Kids Tattoo

While Kim and Pete were spotted hitting the red carpet, paparazzi spotted new ink tatted on the side of Pete’s neck. Once zoomed in on the picture, viewers can see the letters “KNSCP” inked across his neck.

What does this stand for? According to The SUN, the first initial stands for his famous girlfriend. The others are of Kim’s going in order of the birth ranging from the oldest, North, to the youngest, Psalm.

Too cute or too much?

Very different tattoo if we do say so ourselves.

However, this isn’t the first time Pete got a unique and random tat on his body in regards to his new girlfriend Kim. Recently, Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and bragged about the tattoo that was sure to be her favorite.

“He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones, you know, that he got,” she said while also noting that he got her name BRANDED on his body.

She then revealed which of her bae’s tattoos is her favorite.

While pointing to her collar bone, she said, “I think my favorite one, it says here, ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer’ And that one’s really cute.”

The next time Kim and Pete hit the red carpet will most likely be at the 2022 Met Gala in NYC on Monday.

The Kardashian family has attended the gala for years now and goes above and beyond when dressing according to the theme of the night.

Are YOU looking forward to seeing Pete and his Kim Kardashian family tattoos at the Met?