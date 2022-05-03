Met Gala Majesty: Mommy-To-Be RihRih Fenty Fawns Over Magnificent Marble Statue VOGUE Erected In Her Honor

Rihanna may not have made it to this year’s Met Gala in the flesh but she was definitely there — and in more than spirit!

The Metropolitan Museum of Art welcomed a new masterpiece in the form of a marble statue carved in the likeness of expectant Rihanna from her recent Vogue cover. Well if we’re being technical about it, it was actually a stunning display of virtual effects – basically a digital version of a Rihanna statue.

Vogue shared a video of the stunning virtual statue on Instagram, which they captioned:

“The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.”

Rihanna also reacted to the stunning tribute on social media.

“Shut down the met in marble!” the Bajan beauty marvelled. “What’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! Y’all bad for this one!”

The bad gals make yuh do bad tings riiiiight?!

Listen, we all know Rihanna is an icon. It’s only right that some of the biggest institutions in fashion and art are paying tribute.

We all know Rihanna has been an important fixture at so many Met Galas of the past. It only seems right that she be there bringing beautiful baby belly energy to the big event.

It’s wild to think that just eight months ago she was at the Met and now she’s about to be a Mommy. We know the attendees missed having her there for both her fashion and the incredible after-parties she’s been known to give.

How soon til Rihanna and Rocky’s baby makes his or her Met Gala debut? We have a feeling Vogue will be extending that invite super early!

What do you think of Rihanna’s marble statue? We love the subtle leaf print they used on it. If she had attended the Met Gala what designer do you think would have best complemented Rih’s bump?