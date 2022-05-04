‘Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive: Dr. Ish And A1 Try To Dead K. Michelle’s Issues With Lyrica

Happy Hump Day!

We made it to Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’. Y’all are in luck too because we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. If you watched last week you already know that Kastan stirred the already hot pot by telling K. Michelle that A1 and Lyrica snitched on her for using her phone. Well, this Thursday’s episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ finds tensions still high between K. Michelle and Lyrica. When A1 steps in to accept blame, will K. Michelle even believe him?

Check out the clip below:

Wow that’s wild how the footage actually completely clears Lyrica but K. Michelle didn’t even want to give A1 the benefit of the doubt. Do you think she should have taken him at his word, or is it only natural that she think he was stepping up to protect his wife?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

It’s sex day and the couples talk about their issues. Old beef between Lyrica and K. Michelle erupts once again. Rich admits his true feelings about Mariah. Judge Toler’s powerful evaluation makes K. Michelle rethink her issues with Lyrica.

Well it sounds like things do take a turn eventually! Guess we’ll have to tune in to see how this all plays out. Are you excited to see a resolution between K. Michelle and Lyrica? Do you think the petty beefs will help the couples see the bigger picture when it comes to their relationships? Which of these couples do you think has made the greatest strides in their relationship since arriving at boot camp? We’re rooting for them all!

A brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ airs Thursday, May 5 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?