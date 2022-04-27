‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive: K. Michelle Threatens To ‘Memphis Walk’ Lyrica After She And A1 Snitched On Her!

Happy Hump Day!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ and this week is gonna be a doozy! Fortunately we know the plug so we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, A1 and Lyrica are demanding to be able to use their cellphones but production doesn’t want to hand them over until the two sit down for their confessionals. The arguing with production is bad enough, but then Kastan overhears A1 and Lyrica telling production that it’s not fair they can’t have their phones when K.Michelle has been on hers all day. He goes back to his room and immediately tells K.Michelle that people are talking about her and she isn’t at all pleased at the report. K.Michelle’s reaction would be funny except she’s got nothing but violence on her mind — saying it wouldn’t be good for her career if she “Memphis walked” Lyrica for being a snitch!

Check out the clip below:

Play

On a scale from shaking the table to putting paws on her — how much damage do you think a “Memphis walk” would do? Is it bad to say we’d tune in for a televised “Memphis walk” if K.Michelle chooses to take that route? If so, we’re only kidding!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Couples battle communication. A1 & Lyrica bend the rules, frustrating their fellow boot campers. K. Michelle & Lyrica reignite an old feud with an explosive fight that rocks the house. Mariahlynn shares a painful past. Boo & Emmet lose patience.

The new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ airs Thursday, April 28 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching? Who has been your favorite couple this season? Who do you think has benefitted most from working with Dr. Ish and Judge Toler?