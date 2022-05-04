Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar teases his upcoming album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, will be a double-disc and possibly accompanied by a book. The album is set to be released May 13.

After five long years, Kendrick Lamar’s new album is almost here.

Kendrick warned us new music would be coming last year but months passed, his Super Bowl performance happened, and nothing was ever released.

Then, a few weeks ago he announced that his project Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers would be released on May 13th, just in time for summer.

While Kendrick gave us a release date and title, he has been tight-lipped about details but after a five-year absence and the world being shut down, he’s had more time than ever to put his feelings and emotions into the music.

On Tuesday, the rapper hinted that the project could be a double disk.

Kendrick posted a picture on his website of him holding two-disc labeled master copies with a book bearing the album’s name. While it isn’t a direct confirmation the album is two-discs, there really isn’t another reason for that picture, right?

Let’s hope so.