‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exclusive: Watch Faraday Discover The Transformative Power Of A Shape Up

Have you been watching the new SHOWTIME series, The Man Who Fell To Earth?

The show premiered two weeks ago on Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m, with the first two episodes airing back to back. The new series stars Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, along with Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy.

Inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic David Bowie film, The Man Who Fell To Earth follows a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris plays Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

We’re excited to share an exclusive clip from this week’s episode. In this clip, we see a very endearing moment in which Clarke Peters helps groom Chiwetel Ejiofor to look the part for his big moment. First, cutting his hair and then giving him a suit to wear.

Listen, it doesn’t matter if you’re from Earth or outer space. A haircut just does something special for a Black man!

Here’s a rundown of what to expect from Sunday’s episode:

Justin finally accepts that Faraday’s mission is the next step towards her own long-abandoned dream. With the addition of a wild card risk assessor, they embark on a journey that takes them further than they ever imagined.

The new episode of ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth‘ premieres Sunday May 8 on Showtime